Russia’s Crude Oil Delivery Problems To India Aren’t Over Yet

The fleet of seven ships, the most recent of which were delivered to Russia’s Sovcomflot PJSC from South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries shortly after Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine almost two years ago, were specifically designed for the job of hauling Sokol crude. Ice resistant, with a shallow draft and a bow-loading manifold that allows them to take on cargoes from the offshore terminal at De Kastri, they can’t be replaced with other ships.