Russia Open To More Indian Imports If Trade With US Dips: Envoy

The Russian diplomat slammed Western countries for targeting India on oil purchases from the country, calling their actions "neocolonial" and "unjustified.

"Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral," he said.

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on India that will take effect on Aug. 27 for buying Russian oil and fueling the Ukraine war. European countries have also criticised New Delhi for not halting energy deals with Moscow while the war in Ukraine drags on.

India has rejected such accusations and said it will buy oil from the most economical source. "We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together," said Babushkin, highlighting the recent phone call between President Putin and PM Modi amid the tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

Russia sells oil to India at about a 5% discount, leaving Asia’s third-largest economy with few alternatives, Evgeny Griva, the deputy trade representative of Russia in India, said.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022. Consequently, from a mere 1.7% share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35% in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.