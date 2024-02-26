Rural Growth Paradox: Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys Show Higher Rural Growth

The Private Final Consumption data, which also includes non-residents and certain institutions, did not capture any trends in terms of allocation, but finally, the household-level data available in this survey suggests that food represented less than half of the expenses of the rural basket and less than 40% for the urban basket, stated a research note by Bernstein. "The non-food expenses have shot up - and we see a bridging gap between rural and urban allocation - indicating that over time, those in the hinterland are consuming more and more like those in bigger cities."

Discretionary spending allocation has increased far faster, and even within the food basket, packaged foods have grown in importance and now form nearly 10% of the overall expenses, rising at a CAGR of 11% over the past decade, the note said. Durables, entertainment, and medical expenses are among the biggest gainers, growing by 10% or higher annually.

"The acceleration will further come as per capita incomes rise."