Rural Economy Subdued But Showing Signs Of Revival: Q3 Earnings Commentary

"We've not seen rural growth the way we've seen it in the last 10 years," Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director at Britania Industries Ltd., said. Urban growth is outpacing rural growth, he said, adding that the company continues to build its rural distribution "despite the fact that we are not getting the kind of traction that we were thus far".

"I think the time is now coming where we will hopefully get to higher volume growth because it's been inflation that has been overtaking all of our efforts in the last two or three years," said Berry. The aspiration to get back to double-digit volume growth will not happen in the next quarter or so, "but we are moving towards that," he said. "And clearly, there seems to be consumption coming back," he said. Obviously, the economy, the stock markets and all of that seem to be moving in the right direction. There's no way that consumption is going to lag so much.