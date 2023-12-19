NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceRupee Weakens Against Dollar
Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

The minor weakness observed in capital markets and profit booking after a rapid rally contributed to this downward movement.

19 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian banknotes, rupees arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of Indian banknotes, rupees arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The rupee opened weak against the dollar on Tuesday after prices of crude oil advanced amid the Houthis' attacks on commercial ships.

The currency weakened five paise to open at Rs 83.11 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 83.06 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The Fed's officials' forecasts of rate cuts put further pressure on the US dollar," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "However, comments after the meeting suggested that rate cuts are still far away."

"Brent bounced back. For USDINR, 82.95 acts as a support, while 83.25 a resistance," Sodhani said.

The minor weakness observed in capital markets and profit booking after a rapid rally from 83.30 to 82.92 contributed to this downward movement, according to Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities. "Despite this, the short-term trend for the rupee looks positive, with the dollar index showing broad weakness and a positive money flow into Indian capital markets."

The expected rupee range is between 82.75 and 83.25, Trivedi said.

