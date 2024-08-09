Rupee Rebounds Against US Dollar, Recovers From Near 84-Mark Low

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Friday amid a weak dollar index after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session.

Rupee strengthened by 2 paise to open at 83.94 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. The currency closed at 83.96 on Thursday.

The US Dollar Index was down 0.03% at 103.17 and Brent Crude was up 0.16% at $79.29 per barrel as of 9:30 a.m. Brent oil prices were up on rising Middle East tensions and better than expected US jobless claims data giving a better outlook on the US economy.

Equities in the US staged a strong comeback on softer than expected jobs data, calming the rising recession fears. The weekly jobless claims were recorded at 2.33 lakh for the week ended Aug. 3 versus the estimate of 2.40 lakh, according to Bloomberg.

Rupee was protected by the Reserve Bank of India at 83.96 for this week, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The currency will trade in the narrow range of 83.90/84.00 for the day, after RBI kept repo rates on hold overnight, he said.

Markets now await US CPI data, India CPI, WPI and IIP data and India's trade data, all to be released next week, Bhansali said.