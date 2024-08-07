Rupee Rebounds From Rs 84 Threshold On Likely RBI Intervention

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid expectations of likely dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the rupee after its steep fall in the previous session. A flat oil price, too, supported the rupee demand.

The local currency appreciated 7 paise to open at Rs 83.89 against the US dollar. The currency closed at Rs 83.96 on Tuesday after it depreciated nearly 12 paise in the previous session as foreign institutions were offloading Indian stocks.

Brent crude rose 0.03% to $76.50 as of 9:10 a.m., while the dollar index rose by 0.28% to 103.26.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.91 after a fall to Rs 83.96 in the previous session, with dollar demand gaining traction but the RBI selling dollars to keep the rupee within Rs 84 levels.

The rupee may trade in the Rs 83.85-84.05 range for the day, with an opening around Rs 83.91, but it all depends on the RBI as to where it wants the rupee to be in the coming days, he said.

Asian stocks rose after indications from the Bank of Japan's deputy Governor, Uchida, affirmed that if markets are unstable, then the BOJ will not raise rates.