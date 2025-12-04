Rupee Rebound In 2026? INR To Move In 87.00–92.00 Range, Recovery Eyed In 2H2026: Analysts

The rupee will likely retreat from a record low against the US dollar in the latter half of the calendar year 2026 post near-term volatility. The Indian currency is expected to move in a broad range of 87.00–92.00 in the next calendar year, according to forex traders. Clarity on the US and India trade deal and broad weakness in the dollar index will drive the recovery.

The prolonged delay in finalising a trade deal with the US has contributed to the rupee's 5.39% decline this year, its sharpest annual fall since 2022.

The rupee is now Asia’s weakest performer as steep US tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods hurt exports to its largest market and dampen foreign investors' appetite for Indian equities, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.