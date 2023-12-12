Rupee Opens Higher Against The Dollar
The currency opened at Rs 83.37 against the greenback.
The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Tuesday after a steady dollar index and stable prices of crude oil.
The currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.37 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 83.39 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the range for the session to be between 83.2500 and 83.4500.
"The rupee continued its range-bound trading, displaying resilience at lower levels," Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities, said. "As the week unfolds with significant events like the US CPI on December 12, 2023, followed by the interest rate decision on December 13, 2023, the global currency markets are expected to experience heightened volatility."
Despite this, the rupee seems largely unaffected, maintaining its range between 83.20 and 83.50, according to Trivedi.
The dollar is witnessing a strong uptrend and trading above 104, bolstered by rising yields and the cooling of dovish bets on the Fed after the release of strong labour-market figures, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"US CPI numbers due today. For USDINR, 83.25 acts as support, while 83.45 a resistance," Sodhani said.