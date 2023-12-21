Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar
The currency opened at Rs 83.19 against the greenback.
The rupee opened flat on Thursday as a weak dollar index may be offsetting high crude oil prices.
The currency opened flat at Rs 83.19 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.18 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The rupee will be in the narrow range as volumes dry up due to the holiday season, according to analysts.
"The upcoming higher volatility, weaker USD and lower U.S. yields amid the Fed rate cut will surely result in a fresh carry trade set-up, and will be an appreciating point for rupee," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex, said.
"DXY is slightly higher supported by US economic data and a slight deterioration in market sentiment," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "The Santa Claus rally took a pause, with Wall Street's main indexes about to end a five-day positive streak."
"Treasury yields reached fresh lows. For USDINR, 83.07 acts as a support while 83.28 a resistance," Sodhani said.