Rupee Hits Fresh Low Against US Dollar On Importers' Demand

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh low against the US dollar as banks persistently bought the greenback on behalf of the oil marketing companies and other importers. The dollar index rose after the core US CPI came higher than expected, which also pressured the Indian currency.

The rupee depreciated 0.02% to Rs 83.9912 against the US dollar on Thursday, compared to Rs 83.9800 a dollar on Wednesday. At 2:05 p.m., the rupee was trading at Rs 83.99 a dollar.

Importers and custodian banks were buying the greenback from the foreign exchange market, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head, treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.