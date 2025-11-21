Rupee Hits Record Low After Breaching 89 Against US Dollar As Risk-Off Sentiment Weighs

The rupee weakened past a psychologically crucial level of 89 against US dollar on Friday.

The rupee slumped 74 paise to a record low of 89.45 against the greenback on Friday. It settled at 88.71 a dollar in the previous, accoridng to data on Bloomberg.

The India-US trade deal has been an over hang for some time. Today, the trigger is the risk-off sentiment because of the concern of artificial intelligence-led rally and volatility in the commodity prices. Secondly, forex traders hoped that the central bank would protect the 89-a-dollar level. So, when the Indian currency weakened passed the level, stop loss got triggered on short-dollar bets. So there was a flair-up in the last one hour, Kotak Securities Head of Currency and Commodity Research Anindya Banerjee said.

The positive trigger could be India striking a deal with the US in the near-term, he said.