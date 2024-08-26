NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceWhat’s Wrong With Modern Capitalism? — Rockefeller's Ruchir Sharma Explains
ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Wrong With Modern Capitalism? — Rockefeller's Ruchir Sharma Explains

Despite the wealth creation at the top, two in three Americans feel that the economy is moving in the wrong direction, says the veteran investment banker.

26 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ruchir Sharma, the head of Rockefeller Capital Management's international business discusses his new book 'What Went Wrong With Capitalism' with market veteran, Ramesh Damani. (Source:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ruchir Sharma, the head of Rockefeller Capital Management's international business discusses his new book 'What Went Wrong With Capitalism' with market veteran, Ramesh Damani. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The Chairman of Rockerfeller International Ruchir Sharma says that his latest book, 'What Went Wrong With Capitalism' is an ode to the economic system and critiques the gradual fall in its basic principals. His main grouse? The freebie culture. In an exclusive interview to market veteran Ramesh Damani on NDTV Profit, the former head of emerging markets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, pointed out that there are two ways of t...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT