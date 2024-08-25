Ruchir Sharma And Ramesh Damani Chart Out How India Can Grow Faster | NDTV Profit Exclusive

America, the land of the free has today become a place where capitalism is increasingly distorted. It makes you wonder why have they lost faith in the current economic system and what can be done about it, according to Ruchir Sharma, chairman at Rockefeller International and the author of What Went Wrong With Capitalism.

Sharma, in conversation with market veteran Ramesh Damani, spoke on India’s economic trajectory, the challenges it faces, and the opportunities ahead in an exclusive NDTV Profit interaction.

"There's no doubt that India is on the right economic trajectory." India's productivity growth has been commendable over the past few years, he said. However, Sharma acknowledged the criticism that while economic growth has been high, employment generation has lagged, leading to concerns.

"When you create high economic growth with low employment, it is naturally because of high productivity, but it leads to other consequences as well," he said.