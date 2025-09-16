Retailers Must Show GST Discounts On Bills, Posters: DPIIT

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed physical retail chains to display and advertise discounts which came into effect due to the recent GST rate rationalisation, news agency PTI reported.

The move comes after the GST Council approved a comprehensive overhaul of the previous GST rate system into a two-slab system, which will come into effect starting Sept. 22.

In a communication to the Retailers Association of India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) told retailers that it is necessary to reflect the GST reduction in the receipts and bills as a GST discount, and major focus should be given on high impact products.

"Prominently display and advertise 'Discount due to GST' through their networks. For example - posters/flyers and ads (print, TV and online) through their own retail networks," it said, as per the PTI report.

The department has also suggested that sales figure be monitored during this festive season and highlighted through various channels.

Earlier, on Sept. 8 Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked the industry to pass on the full benefit of GST rate cuts to consumers, thereby increasing the demand of domestic products and strengthen the foundation of India's economy.

"The GST rate cuts, along with simplification, will boost domestic demand, small and large enterprises will get access to more opportunities, new avenues for employment will be generated, earnings will rise, which will lead to higher spending," Goyal said, as per PTI.

Similarly, on Sept. 13, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority asked pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers to pass on the benefit of reduced GST rates to consumers with effect from Sept. 22.

"The benefit of reduction in GST rates shall be passed on to consumers/patients effective from September 22, 2025. All the manufacturers /marketing companies selling drugs/formulations shall revise the MRP of drugs/formulations (including medical devices) accordingly, with effect from September 22," the authority said in an order.