Retail Inflation Set To Touch Record Low In October, Supporting Further Monetary Easing

After falling to a 99-month low in September, retail inflation is likely to fall to a series low in October aided by the base effect, lower food prices, and GST impact.

India's retail inflation slipped to 1.54% in September, which is the lowest since June 2017. The downtick in consumer price index-based inflation, led by dwindling prices of food and core items, comes a month after inflation had edged to 2.07% in August. Economists are pegging a further fall in inflation in October.

Preliminary estimates for October CPI inflation is tracking at 0.2%, reflecting a strong favourable base effect and lower food prices, said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First bank. In the first two weeks of October, daily food prices indicate continued month-on-month decline in vegetable prices, as reflected by both the National Horticulture Board (NHB) and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, she explained. The price of pulses also continued to decline in October. Encouragingly, edible oils and cereal prices, which had increased over the last two months, were also tracking lower in October, she added. The impact of GST cut will be felt more in October-November, spread over core and non-core items.

The disinflationary impulse from indirect tax relaxation on most goods categories is likely to be more material in October's print, as changes took effect in late September, Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS bank also said.

Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and fuel prices, rose to 4.58% in September as against 4.21% in the preceding month. This print was the highest since August 2023. Gold prices continue to exert upward pressure on core inflation. Global energy prices have also been subdued, offsetting the spillover risks from a weak rupee, while precious metals continue to stay buoyant, keeping core inflation closer to 4.5% for October, said Rao.