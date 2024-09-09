Retail Inflation Reduces By 2.15% For Industrial Workers

Retail inflation for industrial workers reduced by 2.15% in July this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers rose by 1.3 points in July 2024, reaching a total of 142.7 points, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour.

It was 141.4 points in June 2024.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of July 2024 moderated to 2.15% as compared to 7.54% in July 2023. The year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2024 was 3.67% as compared to 5.57% in June 2023," it stated.

The Labour Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers on a monthly basis. This index is based on retail price data gathered from 317 markets across 88 key industrial centres nationwide.

(With Inputs From PTI)