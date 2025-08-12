Retail Inflation Eases To 1.55% In July, Lowest In Eight Years
The consumer price index-based inflation moderated to 1.55% in July, from 2.1% in June.
India's retail inflation eased further in July, coming in at the lowest in the last eight years and the second-lowest in the current series, with the decline led by a fall in prices of food items.
The consumer price index-based inflation moderated to 1.55% in July, from 2.1% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Tuesday. The consumer food price index disinflated by 1.76% compared to -1.06% in the same period. Vegetables disinflated at 20.7% in July compared to -19% in June.
Core inflation, that excludes the volatile food and fuel components, saw a downtick to 4.2% in July from 4.5% in June, according to Bloomberg.
Headline inflation was higher than economist estimates. Inflation was projected to ease to 1.4% in July, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. This was also the sixth straight month when inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target.
ICRA expects the CPI food and beverage print to revert to an inflation in August 2025 from deflation of 0.8% in July 2025. Consequently, the headline CPI inflation is likely to inch up to about 2% in August 2025, with an average CPI inflation of 3-3.2% in FY26, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA said.
The expected uptrend in the forward-looking inflation trajectory, particularly the 4%-plus prints for Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27, could limit the space for rate cuts in the upcoming policy meetings, she added.
Inflation Stats For Key Items (YoY)
Cereal inflation remained at 3.3% in July.
Meat and fish prices declined by 0.6% compared to a decline of 1.6% in the previous month.
The inflation rate for milk and milk products was 2.7% compared to 2.8% in the previous month.
Clothing inflation was at 2.5% compared to 2.55% a month ago.
Housing inflation was the same as the preceding month at 3.2%.
Fuel and light inflation was at 2.7% in July compared to 2.55% in June.