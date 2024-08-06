Reserve Bank Of India Panel Begins Rate Review Amid Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel began its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Tuesday, amid expectations of maintaining the current benchmark interest rate. Concerns over inflation and steady economic growth are likely to influence the decision, which will be announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

Experts predict that the Monetary Policy Committee may refrain from cutting rates as economic growth remains robust, despite the high repo rate of 6.5%. Retail inflation, driven by rising food prices, hit a four-month high of 5.08% in June. The government is expected to release July’s inflation data later this month.

According to a SBI research report, the RBI is anticipated to hold rates steady due to food price trends aligning with the RBI's 4.5% inflation projection. The report also notes that potential excess rainfall could affect food prices negatively. The Reserve Bank is likely to continue its stance of withdrawing accommodation.

Goldman Sachs reports that the MPC is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.5% during its Aug. 8 meeting, with a 4:2 vote in favour. The bank also predicts that the RBI will maintain its monetary policy stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation' and remain committed to the 4% inflation target.

Since the last rate hike to 6.5% in February 2023, the RBI has maintained this rate in its subsequent bi-monthly policy reviews.