Renewable Energy Ministry Announces Guidelines For Rs 4,950-Crore Muft Bijli Yojana

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Monday released guidelines for granting a Rs 4,950-crore incentive to distribution companies under the 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, is scheduled for implementation until financial year 2027, according to an official statement.

It includes a Rs 4,950-crore allocation for incentives to distribution companies consolidating the previous Grid Connected Roof Top Solar Phase II programme.

Under this initiative, distribution companies are designated as state implementation agencies, responsible for ensuring net meter availability, conducting timely inspections, and overseeing installation commissioning.