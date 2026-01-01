Relief For Airlines: ATF Price Cut By 7% — Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

Aviation turbine fuel prices dropped 7.3% on an average month-on-month, bringing relief to domestic airlines as state-owned oil marketing companies rolled out their monthly revisions tied to global benchmarks.

In Delhi, ATF prices fell Rs 7,353.75 per kilolitre to Rs 92,323.02 per kl from Rs 99,676.77 per kl in December 2025.

Similar cuts hit other metros: Mumbai at Rs 86,352.19 per kl (down from Rs 93,281.04), Chennai at Rs 95,770 per kl (from Rs 1,03,301.80), and Kolkata at Rs 95,378.02 per kl (from Rs 1,02,371.02).

The reduction offsets more than two-thirds of hikes since October 2025, following increases of 5.4% on December 1, 1% on November 1, and 3.3% on October 1. Fuel makes up nearly 40% of airline operating costs, and executives had no immediate comment on the impact.

City-wise variations stem from local taxes. Meanwhile, 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders for hotels and restaurants rose Rs 111 to Rs 1,691.50 in Delhi, the highest since June 2025 after cuts of Rs 15.5 on December 1 and Rs 5 earlier.

Domestic 14.2-kg LPG stayed flat at Rs 853 per cylinder. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust ATF and LPG prices monthly based on global rates and exchange fluctuations. Softening oil prices aided the ATF cut, but winter demand lifted LPG globally.

Petrol and diesel remain frozen post a Rs 2 per litre cut in March 2025, at Rs 94.72 and Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi, respectively.

(with inputs from PTI)