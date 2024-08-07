Real Estate Indexation Rule Revised—What This Means For Property Owners | NDTV Profit Explains

The government revised its indexation rules introduced in Budget 2024 on Tuesday, allowing taxpayers to choose between a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation.

The proposed changes will allow real estate investors to seek relief under the long-term capital gains tax for investment in real estate bought up to July 23, instead of the 2001 cutoff which was given in the budget proposal.

Here is a look at what the rule was and how the reversal will affect homeowners.