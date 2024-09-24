RBI's Regulatory Steps May Ease Lenders' Strong Credit Growth, Says S&P Global

The macroprudential measures by the Reserve Bank of India is likely to of Indian lenders, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.

"The RBI's decision to raise risk weights on unsecured personal loans and loans to finance companies is specifically aimed at constraining growth and reducing interconnectedness between banks and finance companies," the global rating agency said.

S&P Global expects the growth of rated private sector non-banking finance companies to decline to an average of 18% in the current financial year from 20% a year ago. This would reflect the cumulative impact of RBI's actions, S&P Global said.

The rating agency expects non-banking finance companies to grow at 14% and said that they will sustain loan growth stronger than the banking sector. "The finance companies' loan book is unseasoned. Strong economic growth has supported retail repayment capacity," he said.