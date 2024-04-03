RBI's Rate-Setting Panel Starts Discussion On Monetary Policy; Decision On Friday

"Such a move has the potential to unleash a wave of growth and revitalisation in the sector. As consumers prioritise stability and security in their investment decisions, a lower interest rate environment would greatly enhance homebuyer sentiment and bolster affordability -- a critical determinant within the housing market landscape," he said.

India posted an 8.4% economic growth in the December quarter of the previous fiscal year. The National Statistical Office has revised GDP estimates for the first and second quarters of this fiscal to 8.2 and 8.1% from 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively.