RBI To Review Liquidity Coverage Ratio Framework For Banks

The Reserve Bank of India will be reviewing the liquidity coverage ratio framework for banks, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy address on Friday.

The regulator will soon issue a draft circular for stakeholder comments on this.

In current times, various technological developments have enabled bank customers to withdraw money easily from banks. But it has also created challenges for banks because, sometimes, a large number of depositors withdraw money from banks at the same time.

Hence, the RBI has decided to review the LCR framework for banks and also receive feedback from the industry, Das said.

India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the seventh straight meeting while being focused on the 'withdrawal of accommodation' to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth.

The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.