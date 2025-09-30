RBI To Incentivise Banks For Reactivating Inoperative Accounts, Returning Unclaimed Funds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unveiled a year-long incentive scheme to encourage banks to reduce the volume of unclaimed deposits. Titled the 'Scheme for Facilitating Accelerated Payout of Inoperative Accounts and Unclaimed Deposits,' the programme will reward banks with differential payouts based on how long an account has remained inoperative and the size of deposits in it.

According to the RBI, the scheme is designed to cut down both the stock of existing unclaimed deposits and the inflow of fresh amounts into the Depositors' Education and Awareness Fund. The central bank said the initiative seeks to encourage banks to proactively engage with customers and depositors for reactivating dormant accounts and ensuring timely return of unclaimed amounts from the DEA Fund to rightful claimants.