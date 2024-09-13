RBI Takes Banks To Task On Dicey Incentive Schemes

The Reserve Bank of India is stepping up its action against domestic lenders, who are deploying questionable methods to incentivise employees and garner more business.

On Sept. 10, the central bank levied a Rs 1-crore penalty on HDFC Bank for multiple violations of norms. One of these violations was linked to offering incentives to depositors.

According to the RBI's statement, the bank gave gifts valued at more than Rs 250 to the depositors at the time of accepting certain deposits. These gifts were in the form of paying one year's insurance premium for complimentary life insurance cover.

While this instance was specifically aimed at depositors, in another case a bank gave incentives to its own employees.

Earlier this year, the regulator's senior supervisory manager for Axis Bank raised serious governance concerns at the private lender's Bharat Enterprises business. This business is focused on retail and wholesale loans across rural India. An RBI SSM is a senior officer dedicated to specific large financial institutions for closer supervisory checks.