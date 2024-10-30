NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceRBI Stocks Up On Gold, Brings More Home As Geopolitical Conditions Continue To Worsen
RBI Stocks Up On Gold, Brings More Home As Geopolitical Conditions Continue To Worsen

The share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 8.15% at the end of March 2024 to about 9.32% in September 2024.

30 Oct 2024, 01:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The RBI now holds 854.73 metric tonne of gold (Image source: Freepik)</p></div>
The RBI now holds 854.73 metric tonne of gold (Image source: Freepik)

The Reserve Bank of India now holds 854.73 metric tonne of gold as of September-end 2024, according to the half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves, published on Tuesday. This is compared to 822.10 metric tonne of gold as of March 2024.

Of this, 510.46 metric tonne was held domestically, compared to 408.31 metric tonne held as of March 2024. Around 324.01 metric tonne of gold was kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), compared to 387.26 metric tonne as of March 2024.

In value terms too, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 8.15% at the end of March 2024 to about 9.32% in September 2024.

