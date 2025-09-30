RBI Scraps 14-Day Liquidity Window, Switches To 7-Day Repo Operations

The 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) and variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operation will be discontinued as the main operation for managing short-term or transient liquidity, according to the RBI's revised liquidity management framework.

Instead, the same will be managed primarily through 7- day VRR/VRRR and other VRR/VRRR operations of tenors from overnight up to 14 days, at the discretion of the central bank based on its assessment of the system liquidity requirement.

To reduce uncertainty in the market about the tenor, quantum and timing of the repo/reverse repo operations, the RBI will provide sufficient advance notice to market participants, at least by one day, while conducting any such liquidity operation, as per the revised framework, published on Tuesday. However, when circumstances warrant, the Reserve Bank would conduct operations by announcing on the same day, it added.