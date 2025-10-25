RBI, SBI Clash Over Alleged Plagiarism In Economic Research Reports

A public dispute has emerged between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Bank of India (SBI) after an RBI economist accused SBI researchers of copying sections of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Reports (MPRs) without credit.

The issue came to light during Diwali when RBI economist Sarthak Gulati posted screenshots on LinkedIn alleging that SBI’s Ecowrap research reports from April and October closely resembled the RBI’s MPRs in structure, language and visuals. He claimed that paragraphs, charts and the overall presentation in the Ecowrap issues were replicated from the RBI’s reports.

Gulati wrote on LinkedIn that professionals in economic research depend on originality, attribution and integrity. He said it was concerning to see what appeared to be verbatim replication of the RBI’s MPRs in SBI’s Ecowrap reports without attribution.

The economist cited examples from the July 2025 Ecowrap, which he said reproduced large parts of Chapter 2: Price and Cost from the RBI’s April 2025 MPR, including key charts and narratives. He also said the October 2025 Ecowrap used similar language and structure to the RBI’s October 2025 MPR.

Gulati added that boxed items in the RBI’s MPR — often used to highlight original analysis — appeared in the Ecowrap as if they were SBI’s own work.