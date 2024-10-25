RBI Revokes UAE Exchange Centre LLC’s Licence For Cross-Border Money Transfers

The Reserve Bank of India has revoked the Certificate of Authorisation granted to UAE Exchange Centre LLC for operating as a cross-border inbound money transfer operator for "non-compliance with regulatory requirements".

The action, taken under Section 8 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, is effective from October 10, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The revocation follows non-compliance with regulatory requirements, though specific details regarding the violations were not disclosed by the RBI.