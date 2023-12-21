ADVERTISEMENT
RBI Releases Draft Framework For Self-Regulatory Organisations
Self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory or statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit, RBI said.
The Reserve Bank of India released the draft framework for self-regulatory organisations on Thursday, with the aim of improving regulatory compliance for all regulated entities, irrespective of the sector they cater to.
Self-regulatory organisations, or SROs, help foster innovation, transparency, fair competition, and consumer protection, the RBI said in a release. "In sum, self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory/statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit."
This comes with the need to develop better industry standards for self-regulation with the growth of the regulated entities in terms of number as well as scale of operations, the RBI said.
(This is a developing story.)
