RBI Releases Draft Framework For Self-Regulatory Organisations

Self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory or statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit, RBI said.

21 Dec 2023, 04:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vijay Sartape, NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Reserve Bank of India released the draft framework for self-regulatory organisations on Thursday, with the aim of improving regulatory compliance for all regulated entities, irrespective of the sector they cater to.

Self-regulatory organisations, or SROs, help foster innovation, transparency, fair competition, and consumer protection, the RBI said in a release. "In sum, self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory/statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit."

This comes with the need to develop better industry standards for self-regulation with the growth of the regulated entities in terms of number as well as scale of operations, the RBI said.

(This is a developing story.)

