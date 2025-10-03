RBI Rate Decision, Rupee Plunge, Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, And More — The Week That Was

On Wednesday, at the conclusion of its bi-monthly MPC meet, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive time, in a unanimous decision.

The central bank also retained its 'neutral' stance, with most of the commentary from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra alluding to lower inflation.

However, the RBI revised the CPI inflation forecast downward, while revising the GDP growth forecast upward. Space for monetary action has opened up, Malhotra said, adding that the MPC considers it prudent to wait before beginning to cut rates further.