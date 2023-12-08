RBI Raises UPI Limit To Rs 5 Lakh For Payments To Hospitals, Educational Institutions

In the monetary policy statement, the regulator also proposed enhanced e-mandates for recurring online transactions and additional factor authentication.

The central bank proposed to raise the current limit of Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh for mutual fund and insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments.

This framework, for processing of e-mandates for recurring transactions, was initially introduced in 2019. The idea behind this was to balance the safety and security of digital transactions, according to the RBI.

At present, the number of e-mandates registered stands at 8.5 crore and around Rs 2,800-crore transactions are being processed every month, it said in its statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

Since the adoption has been lagging in certain segments, the RBI has enhanced this limit. However, the other requirements like pre- and post-transaction notifications, opt-out facility for users and others will continue to apply to all such transactions.