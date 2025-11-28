RBI Press Conference Live: Over 9,000 Circulars Repealed To Optimise Regulatory Framework, Says SC Murmu
Follow live updates on RBI Deputy Governor SC Murmu's press briefing.
- Oldest First
RBI Press Conference Live: Taking Industry Into Confidence
"As far as department of regulation is concerned, this is a one time exercise. From here on, we will add to what has been built as a foundation," said SC Murmu.
The RBI deputy governor also said response from regulated entities has been good on these measures amd all stakeholders have been engaged for this process.
RBI Press Conference Live: Over 5,000 Circulars Dropped
RBI Deputy Governor SC Murmu said of the 9,446 circulars repealed, 3,809 have been subsumed or incorporated into master circular and the rest 5,673 have been repealed for being obsolete.
RBI Press Conference Live: 11 Sectors To See Easier Regulatory Regime
RBI regulated sectors in focus for regulatory framework optimisation:
Commercial Banks
Small Finance Banks
Payments Banks
Local Area Banks
Regional Rural Banks
Urban Cooperative Banks
Rural Cooperative Banks
All India Financial Institutions
Non-Banking Financial Companies
Asset Reconstruction Companies
Credit Information Companies
RBI Press Conference Live: Bank Licensing Rules Consolidated
"All circulars applicable to commercial banks have been covered under 32 master directions. Stakeholders need to only follow directions listed under the master directions. On bank licensing, the guidelines across various entities have been consolidated as well," said RBI Deputy Governor SC Murmu.
He further said in any situation where the regulations require any changes or updation those will also be put within these master directions.
RBI Press Conference Live: Over 9,000 Circulars Repealed
The RBI is repealing 9,446 circulars under an exercise to ease regulatory burden. The new guidelines will cover 11 types of regulated entities.
This exercise is expected to significantly improve the accessibility of regulatory instructions for the regulated entities, thereby reducing their compliance cost. Also, consolidation of regulatory instructions separately for each type of regulated entities will improve the clarity on applicability of each instruction to a regulated entity.