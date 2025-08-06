RBI MPC Decision: Stance Expected, Central Bank In 'Wait And Watch' Mode, Say Experts

The Reserve Bank of India is in a 'wait and watch' mode, as it is looking at how the previous monetary policies will transmit into the system, said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

Gupta's reaction comes as the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged. The country's central bank also maintained its 'neutral' stance.

The rate-setting panel of RBI, which concluded its three-day meeting on Wednesday, retained the repo rate at 5.5% in a unanimous decision. This comes after a 50-basis point reduction in its June policy review meeting.

"The policy rate decision today was widely expected. We need to also see this as RBI has already delivered 100 bps rate cut so far in the calendar year 2025," Gupta told NDTV Profit.

On the rate cut so far in 2025, Gupta noted, "The data is very mixed right now, we are seeing positive results from the rural side."

"RBI has signaled that they are keeping a watch on the growth front and inflation trajectory-where currently the inflation is coming down. But, FY26 the inflation will also start picking up, as there will be an unfavourable base effect. If you look at where RBI is projecting Q1FY27 inflation numbers, that is close to 4.9%," she said.

The uncertainties of tariffs are still 'evolving' and the monetary policy transmission is 'continuing,' RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said today.

Echoing RBI's stance on tariff, Gupta said, "The tariff talks are still in evolving situations, and therefore the impact of the growth is still very uncertain."