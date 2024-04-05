RBI Allows Third-Party Apps For UPI Payments Via PPI Wallets

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed for UPI transactions via prepaid-payment-instrument wallets that will be done via third-party apps.

In his monetary policy address on Friday, the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced two developments on the Unified Payments Interface front for all users. With this, third-party UPI apps can now be used for making payments from PPI wallets.

Das also announced that now, the UPI can also be used to facilitate deposit of cash in cash deposit machines. Earlier, this deposit in CDMs was permitted only via debit cards. But now, with the ease and popularity of the UPI, the facility has been extended.

The RBI's monetary policy committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the seventh straight meeting, while being focused on the 'withdrawal of accommodation' to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth.