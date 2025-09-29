RBI October MPC Preview: Status Quo Expected Amid Muted Inflation, Mounting External Headwinds

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to retain the benchmark lending rate at 5.5%, despite expectations of further rate cuts down the line. The RBI MPC will announce the decision on October 1.

Of the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, 11 expect a status quo, while the rest expect a 25 basis point cut. The repo rate is currently at 5.5%.

'A rate cut shall be a close call,' stated a note by Nuvama. While weak demand, steep tariffs and benign inflation call for the RBI to complement the government’s GST reform with a rate cut, the MPC may like to wait and see the effect of tax cuts on demand, it stated.

Besides, the anticipated rise in CPI and ongoing INR weakness could weigh on their minds.