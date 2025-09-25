RBI MPC October Meeting: Citi Sees 'Dovish Tilt', Repo Rate Cut Possible

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee may adopt a dovish tilt at its meeting next week and deliver an interest rate cut to support the economy, according to Citi's Chief India Economist Samiran Chakraborty. The MPC will meet from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Analysts took into account the US tariff shock on Indian exports, better-than-expected growth, fiscal stimulus, lower inflation resulting from GST rate cuts, and incomplete bond market channel transmission when assessing the appropriate monetary policy response, especially after the central bank paused its rate-easing cycle in August.

"We conclude that space for a more dovish tilt in the October MPC has opened up...," Chakraborty said in a note on Thursday.

Citi expects two prominent outcomes from the MPC meeting: an "insurance" repo rate cut to protect against the downside growth risks or a "dovish pause" with an outright assurance to act soon if required.

The brokerage has a marginal bias that the RBI will go for the "insurance" rate cut because communicating a "dovish pause" might be more difficult, resulting in a "wait and watch" policy, the note said.