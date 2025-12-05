RBI MPC Meeting 2025: When And Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement Live?

The Reserve Bank of India will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday amid expectations of a 25-basis point reduction in interest rate.

Some experts, however, are of the view that the central bank may maintain the status quo on the repo rate for the third consecutive time.

The MPC started its three-day deliberation on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

In October, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. At the time, Malhotra said inflation had eased sharply, which gave the panel confidence to hold the rate.

At the last meeting, the inflation target for the current financial year was reduced to 2.6% by the MPC. It had been 3.1% in August, down from the June estimate of 3.7%.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of falling inflation, rising GDP growth, the rupee crossing 90 against the dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions.