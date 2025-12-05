RBI MPC Meeting 2025: When And Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement Live?
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: All eyes are on the upcoming RBI MPC meeting amid speculations of another rate cut in the December cycle.
The Reserve Bank of India will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday amid expectations of a 25-basis point reduction in interest rate.
Some experts, however, are of the view that the central bank may maintain the status quo on the repo rate for the third consecutive time.
The MPC started its three-day deliberation on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.
In October, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. At the time, Malhotra said inflation had eased sharply, which gave the panel confidence to hold the rate.
At the last meeting, the inflation target for the current financial year was reduced to 2.6% by the MPC. It had been 3.1% in August, down from the June estimate of 3.7%.
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of falling inflation, rising GDP growth, the rupee crossing 90 against the dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Viewers can watch the RBI announcement live on the RBI’s social media handles. The RBI Governor’s press briefing can also be watched live on NDTV Profit.
Audiences can follow the updates in real time and track key highlights on YouTube and other social media channels of the NDTV Network.
Viewers can visit RBI’s YouTube channel to watch the press conference at 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 5.
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: What To Expect
The country recently posted a strong GDP growth of 8.2% in the second quarter of the current financial year, beating expectations. With growth holding firm, many experts believe the Central bank is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged.
Additionally, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has stayed below the 2% lower tolerance band for two months. This further adds support to the view that the Central bank will hold the rates as inflation is a key concern for these meetings. With reforms such as GST cuts and income tax reforms, economic momentum has improved, which may encourage the MPC to maintain stability while assessing future trends.
According to Dharmakirti Joshi of Crisil, headline inflation dropped below the RBI’s 2–6% range largely because food prices stayed soft and fuel inflation remained weak. He added that core inflation, excluding gold, eased to 2.6% in October.
According to experts, the repo rate decision will be a close call, but currently it appears balanced.
"The upcoming RBI rate decision remains a close call. But given the lingering risks on growth (in H2) and inflation expected to remain well below 4% until Q3 FY27, we see that there may still be a chance of another 25bps rate cut at the upcoming policy," a report by the HDFC Bank said.
(With PTI inputs)