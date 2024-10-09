RBI MPC Meet: What Market Analysts Make Of Shift To Neutral Stance

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth consecutive meeting on Wednesday. However, its stance shifted to neutral, indicating potential for rate cuts in the future.

The committee decided to unanimously change the stance to neutral and remain unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation to the target while supporting growth, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his speech.

Analysts say its important to to wait for more favourable data before a rate cut—widely anticipated in December. The RBI's cautious approach has been agreeable.