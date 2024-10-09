RBI Enhances Certain Limits On UPI Products

With Unified Payments Interface gaining wider prominence the Reserve Bank of India has decided to enhance certain limits of UPI products to encourage further adoption, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

For UPI123Pay, which was launched in March 2022, the RBI has enhanced the per-transaction limit to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000 earlier.

This facility, which is now available in 12 languages, will further widen the use-case of this product, the statement on developmental and regulatory policies said. Necessary instructions will be issued to National Payments Corporation of India shortly.

To widen the scope of usage of UPI Lite, the central bank has increased the wallet limit to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000 earlier and per-transaction limit to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500 earlier.

"The Framework for facilitating small value payments in offline digital mode, issued by the Reserve Bank, under which UPI Lite has been enabled, will be suitably amended," it said.