RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Stance Unchanged; Das Says 'Job Is Not Finished Yet'
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle to 6.5% before opting for a pause starting April last year.
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the sixth straight meet as food inflation concerns persist while economic activity stays resilient.
Following the review, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% by a 5:1 majority.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Adjusting for government cash balance, potential liquidity is still in surplus, said Das. The stance of withdrawal of accommodation should be seen in the light of incomplete transmission and inflation remaining outside of the target, he said. The Reserve Bank, he said, remains nimble and flexible in liquidity management.
Inflation Outlook
Uncertainties in food inflation continue to impinge on headline inflation, amidst a broad based moderation in core inflation.
Inflation outlook going forward will be shaped by food inflation, which remains volatile.
Rabi sowing has been favourable.
Crude oil prices may remain volatile.
Taking into account these factors, CPI inflation is projected at 5.4% for 2023-24, with Q4 at 5%. Assuming a normal monsoon next year, CPI inflation for Q1 FY25 is projected at 5%; Q2 at 4%; and Q3 at 4.6% and Q4 at 4.7%. The risks are evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Growth Outlook
The first advance estimates by the National Statistics Office project GDP growth at 7.3%.
Continued strengthening of manufacturing activity, buoyancy in construction, and gradual recovery in the rural sector are expected to brighten the prospects of household consumption.
Urban consumption remains strong in the back of improving income levels.
Revival in private corporate investments is also underway
With improvement in exports, the drag from external demand is expected to moderate.
Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for FY25 is projected at 7%, with Q1 at 7.2%, Q2 at 6.8%, Q3 at 7% and Q4 at 6.9%. The risks are evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI