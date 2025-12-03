RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, What To Expect And How To Watch RBI Governor's Statement Live

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to hold its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week. Scheduled from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, the MPC meet will focus on the review of repo rate, liquidity, inflation trends and growth forecasts, among other key policy issues.

The six-member panel of the Central bank, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is set to meet in the backdrop of strong economic growth and record low inflation.

In October, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. At the time, Malhotra said inflation had eased sharply, which gave the panel confidence to hold the rate. The upcoming meeting is being keenly watched as experts predict another reduction in the benchmark lending rate in the December cycle.

At the last meeting, the inflation target for the current financial year was reduced to 2.6% by the MPC. It had been 3.1% in August, down from the June estimate of 3.7%.