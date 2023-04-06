RBI Monetary Policy Live | Status Quo On Repo Rate A Pause, Not Pivot: Das

India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged but is ready to act as and when needed, amid sticky inflation at home and banking crisis elsewhere.

Key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech:

Decision to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% was unanimous.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 bps below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 bps above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.

The committee had first raised rates by 40 basis points at an unscheduled meeting in May last year, followed by 50 basis points each in June, August and September. It raised rates by a further 35 basis points in December last year, followed by a hike of 25 basis points in February this year.

The MPC decided with 5:1 majority to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation, Das said.

