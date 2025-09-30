RBI Monetary Policy: Goldman Sachs Chief India Economist Expects Repo Rate Cut Only In December

The market is keenly awaiting Wednesday’s Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee meet outcome with some hopeful of a lending rate cut. However, Goldman Sachs' Chief India Economist, Santanu Sengupta, expects India's central bank to keep rates unchanged this time around and take a dovish stance.

Sengupta adds that the RBI’s stance will be impacted by the uncertain trade policy and external headwinds, despite a strong domestic growth outlook. However, he expects the RBI to issue a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, provided growth and inflation readings support it.

“Expect RBI to cut rates in the December meet,” he said. Domestic growth numbers are looking stable, but external headwinds remain, including H1-B restrictions as well as Trump tariffs.

“If you are an FII investor looking at India, then you have tariffs and H1B, leading to outflows. That is the real headwind India is facing," he added.

Sengupta downplayed near-term concerns around U.S. visa restrictions. “H1B impact is muted in the near term,” he said, even as markets have reacted sharply to recent announcements from Washington.

Santanu Sengupta added that the domestic economy looks resilient despite the external headwinds.

“The state of the domestic economy looks quite okay. You had the GST reforms, which will feed into growth," he said.