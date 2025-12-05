RBI Monetary Policy: Experts Predict Rise In Affordable, Mid-Segment Housing Demand After 25-Bps Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% and retained a neutral policy stance. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the current economic conditions, with inflation at a benign 2.2% and growth at 8% in the first half of the year, present a rare “Goldilocks period” while announcing the key decisions after the three-day MPC meeting.

The central bank also announced open market operations worth Rs 1 lakh crore in G-Secs and a three-year dollar-rupee buy-sell swap. The bank expects growth to moderate slightly, while inflation is projected to remain at or below 4% in the first half of FY27.

The repo rate cut by the RBI is expected to positively impact several sectors, including the real estate sector. Lower interest rates will reduce EMIs for homebuyers, making property purchases more affordable. This move is likely to boost demand for residential and commercial properties.

Industry experts are of the view that cheaper credit will likely boost confidence among homebuyers. “Real estate is capital-intensive, and after years of elevated construction costs, lower rates offer meaningful relief,” Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said on the move. He added that, besides homebuyers, institutional investors are also expected to drive demand, boost transactions and support price stability in the real estate market.

“With India posting 8.2% growth in Q2, the rate cut is a strong sail forward, reinforcing liquidity and sentiment in an already resilient economy,” Goyal added.

According to Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head, Research at Colliers India, the RBI’s move to reduce repo rate to 5.25% marks the lowest in over three years and reflects the “confidence in India’s economic resilience.”

“GDP growth rate projection for FY 2025-26 has been revised upwards from 6.8% to 7.3%. Meanwhile, consumer inflation is expected to remain benign at 2% during the ongoing fiscal year,” he explained, noting that the real estate market will benefit from further improved affordability and buyer sentiment.