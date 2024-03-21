RBI Lays Down Omnibus Framework For Self-Regulatory Entities

The Reserve Bank of India has laid down an omnibus framework for recognising self-regulatory entities to ensure broad objectives, functions, eligibility criteria and governance standards.

The framework will be common for all SROs, irrespective of the sector, the central bank said in a release on Thursday.

"Reserve Bank may prescribe sector-specific additional conditionalities, if warranted, at the time of calling for applications for recognising SROs for a category or class of regulated entities within the broad contours of this framework," the RBI said.

The existing SROs will continue to be governed by the RBI as they are, unless the new framework is specifically extended to such SROs, it said.

The RBI mentioned a four-point objective of an SRO, which includes compliance among members by promoting progressive practices as well as providing guidance and support to smaller entities. The SRO should frame and implement a comprehensive code of conduct for its members, the RBI said.

Further, the SROs must collect and share relevant information related to the sector with the central bank to aid in policymaking. Innovation and research are encouraged while ensuring compliance and self-governance, the RBI said.