RBI Launches Offline CBDC: How Users Can Make Payments Without Internet Using Digital Cash

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday introduced the ‘Offline Digital Rupee’, a major step in India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) journey. The feature allows digital payments without internet or mobile network, allowing users to pay using tap or QR, just like cash.

“Digital Rupee or e₹, is India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It is the digital form of India’s physical currency, the Rupee (₹). e₹ is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in digital form and offers features similar to physical cash,” the central bank explained on its website.

This feature was launched at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. The Digital Rupee (e₹) is the electronic form of the Indian Rupee. Issued by the RBI, it offers the same trust as cash.