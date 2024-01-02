RBI Issues Draft Circular On Banks' Eligibility For Dividend Payout

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a draft circular on the declaration of dividends by banks, stating eligibility criteria and other requirements.

Guidelines for foreign banks to remit profit to their head offices are also reviewed in the circular released on Tuesday.

Currently, scheduled commercial banks declare dividends and foreign bank branches remit profit, subject to compliance with the guidelines issued in 2005 and 2003, respectively.

"These guidelines have been reviewed in light of the implementation of Basel III standards, the revision of the prompt corrective action framework, and the introduction of differentiated banks," the RBI said in the circular.

Under the norms, banks' net non-performing asset ratio for the financial year for which the dividend is proposed must be less than 6%. Even the capital adequacy ratio of banks should have met the RBI's capital requirements of 9% for the last three financial years to announce dividends, the central bank said.

This circular is applicable to all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, local area banks, small finance banks, and payment banks.

The RBI has mandated payments banks and small finance banks to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of 15%. Others are required to maintain 9% of CRAR on an ongoing basis.

The dividend payout ratio—or the ratio between the amount of the dividend payable in a year and the net profit for the financial year—will be determined by the level of the net NPA ratio.